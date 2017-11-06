Rain (Snow?) today, then Arctic Air late week...

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

After our dry/sunny start, clouds will be on the increase and by late afternoon and early evening some rain will be working across the state as a system passes to our south, offshore. For most, it will be a chilly rain… as we’ve been detailing, in the hills of NW CT some flakes could mix in or we could see snow showers, especially in the higher elevations. There could be minor accumulations on grassy surfaces if the precip is extensive enough, lasts long enough… but if this happens, it likely won’t be until late in the evening, after the commute.

Wednesday/Thursday will be dry and quiet with highs between 50 and 55. The surge of colder air is still on track to arrive Friday... that morning wind chill values may be in the teens and single digits, that afternoon highs will only be in the 30s!

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

TODAY…

The cold front that moved through yesterday has now settled to the south of New England. A wave of low pressure will develop on the front near the Mid-Atlantic Coast. This storm won’t have a major impact on our weather. However, clouds will take over today after some morning sunshine. Rain showers will move into the state during the afternoon and they'll be around during the evening hours as well. Wet snowflakes are possible in the higher elevations, but there won’t be any accumulation since the boundary layer will be a little too warm. Highs today will range from the 40s in the Litchfield Hills to 50-55 elsewhere. Temperatures will fall back through the 40s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY…

The storm will slip out to sea to the east of New England and we’ll be left with a dry northerly flow. There will be some residual moisture aloft and therefore we are anticipating a partly sunny day. It’ll be seasonably cool with highs in the low to middle 50s.

THURSDAY…

Overall, Thursday will be a nice November day. Connecticut will be caught between 2 weather systems, an offshore storm and a cold front that will approach the region from the west. The front won’t arrive until Thursday night. Therefore, we can expect a dry day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s.

Scattered or isolated showers are possible Thursday night when the front moves through. After midnight, a strong northwesterly breeze will develop and the air will turn much colder by morning. Temperatures will drop into the 20s and lower 30s by dawn Friday.

FRIDAY…

The coldest air of the season will overspread the state on Friday! Despite abundant sunshine, temperatures may not rise out of the 30s! These are temperatures will normally expect in late December and January. There will be a strong northwesterly breeze as well. Gusts to between 30 and 40 mph are possible and wind chill temperatures will be in the 20s most of the day. You will definitely need to break out the heavy winter jacket if you haven’t done so already!

High pressure will move into New England Friday night. That means the sky will be clear and the wind will subside. This combination will allow temperatures to drop to levels we haven’t seen since March! We are forecasting lows in the teens and lower 20s. The last time we had a low temperature in the teens in the Greater Hartford Area was on March 23rd when the low was 14 degrees at Bradley International Airport.

A COLD WEEKEND…

With high pressure in place, Saturday will be sunny and cold. Temperatures will only top out in the upper 30s and lower 40s during the afternoon. Shoreline communities may be a little milder, but temperatures will rise no higher than the 40s. At least the winds will be fairly light.

Saturday night will be clear and cold, although some clouds will probably arrive toward morning. We are forecasting lows in the upper teens and 20s.

A storm system will approach New England from the west on Sunday. The sky will be cloudy or mostly cloudy from the start and rain is expected by late morning. We’ll likely have a chilly rain in the afternoon and there might even be some wet snow and sleet in portions of Northern Connecticut, especially in the higher elevations. Highs on Sunday will be in the 40s, but temperatures may struggle to reach 40 degrees in the Litchfield Hills.

Precipitation will end Sunday night when the storm moves away to the east of New England. The sky will begin to clear and temperatures should drop into the 30s to near 40.

MONDAY…

Monday will likely be a dry day, although there may be a strong northwesterly breeze. We are forecasting partly sunny skies with highs in the low and middle 50s. Overall, a big improvement over the weekend weather!

OCTOBER RECAP…

The 10th month of the year was rather impressive, here is a look at some of the headlines (for the official climate reporting stations in Connecticut):

At Windsor Locks, with 8.77” of rain (4.40” surplus for the month), the 31 days go down as the 5 th wettest October since records have been kept. Bridgeport ends the month at 4 th place with 7.37” of rain (3.73” surplus or October).

For meteorological autumn, September 1 st to now, the surplus at Windsor Locks now stands at 2.77” while for Bridgeport it is 1.98”, which is quite a swing from about a week ago when a moderate drought was declared for much of the state!

With regard to temperature, with an average of 59.9° at Windsor Locks, the month goes down as the warmest since records have been kept! Bridgeport, with an average of 62.4° also goes down as the warmest!

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

NOAA’s WINTER OUTLOOK…

Forecasters from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center recently issued their outlook for the upcoming winter season (December, January, and February).

They are predicting a weak, but potentially short-lived La Nina in the Pacific Ocean, that could still have a big impact on the winter season. For New England, odds favor a warmer than normal winter. However, forecasters are only committing to “equal chances” when it comes to precipitation. There are no strong signals pointing toward a wet winter and no strong signals pointing toward a dry winter. It could go either way. This forecast in no way predicts how much snow we could potentially get. We must keep in mind La Nina is only one factor that can shape the winter season. There other factors that could influence winter weather, such as the Arctic Oscillation, the North Atlantic Oscillation, and Madden-Julian Oscillation. Some of these are short term events, which are difficult to predict more than one or two weeks in advance.

