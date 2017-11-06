Former FBI agent says mass shootings are becoming more deadly

Ken Gray, a former FBI agent, said the latest mass shootings are becoming more deadly. (WFSB)

In Connecticut, a local law enforcement expert said while the frequency of mass shootings isn’t increasing, the number of victims is.

Ken Gray, a former FBI agent, said the latest mass shootings are becoming more deadly.

On Sunday, 26 died in a Texas church shooting, which comes on the heels of 58 victims in Las Vegas, and 49 last year in Orlando.

"My first thought was here we go again,” Gray said.

He worked out of the New Haven office for years. Now a lecturer with the University of New Haven, he said Sunday’s mass shooting inside a Texas church is the latest in a long line of tragic events.

"We're still seeing the same number of mass shootings each year, there hasn't been an increase. What has increased the deadliness, the number of victims,” Gray said.

He said that’s in part because of the guns being used.

"Because of the type of weapons available, the deadliness of these type of events has increased. Whether making gun control restrict this. I would say restricting guns from the hands of people with psychological problems would certainly make a difference,” Gray said.

At the same time, Gray says you have to wonder if there would have been even more victims, if a man with a gun, didn't chase Devin Kelly, the shooter.

Now investigators are trying to figure more out about Kelly.

According to Gray, back in the 1980s, a psychiatrist separated mass killers into three categories. Gray says the first is described as someone who targets his or her family.

"This is the individual who goes over the edge and kills all their family members,” Gray said.

The second is what he describes as "pseudo – commandos,” a category, Gray says the Texas shooter falls into.

"Pseudo-commandos are people who have an interest in weapons, interest in military type activity, they tend to be collectors of injustice, they build up over a period of time all these injustices and strike out to seek revenge for those injustices,” Gray said.

While the third and final, those who "set and run.”

"Somebody goes and tries to do an action, place a bomb, have it go off and then escape, the area,” Gray said.

Gray said now the investigation will turn to the shooter's background, his motive, and if anyone helped him get the weapons.

