Box truck crashes on Route 8 southbound in Torrington

JUST IN

A box truck crashed on Route 8 in Torrington on Monday evening. (Jennifer LeGeyt Aeschlimann)

The southbound side of Route 8 in Torrington was closed after a motor vehicle crash and a fuel leak.

The crash involved a box truck was reported near Exit 43 around 4:30 p.m.

Connecticut State Police said there were no reported injuries.

However, members of the Connecticut's Department of Energy and Environmental Protection were called to clean the fuel leak.

Traffic is exiting the highway at Exit 43. To stay ahead of the traffic delays, click here.

#CTtraffic: Rte 8 sb x43 Torrington temporarily closed for no injury box truck crash w/fuel leak. Traffic exiting x43. DEEP on scene. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) November 6, 2017

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.