Box truck crashes on Route 8 southbound in Torrington

A box truck crashed on Route 8 in Torrington on Monday evening. (Jennifer LeGeyt Aeschlimann)
TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) -

The southbound side of Route 8 in Torrington was closed after a motor vehicle crash and a fuel leak.

The crash involved a box truck was reported near Exit 43 around 4:30 p.m.

Connecticut State Police said there were no reported injuries.

However, members of the Connecticut's Department of Energy and Environmental Protection were called to clean the fuel leak. 

