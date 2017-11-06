Community remembers murdered Wethersfield teen

An 18-year-old man was charged with murder after the death of a 16-year-old boy in Wethersfield on Thursday night.

An 18-year-old man was charged with murder after the death of a 16-year-old boy in Wethersfield on Thursday night.

Memorial has been put up for 16-yr-old Vincent Basile who was shot by a friend last week in Wethersfield. (WFSB)

A Connecticut community is in mourning after a 16-year-old boy was shot in the head by a friend last week. That friend who is 18-years-old recently graduated from Wethersfield High School and is now behind bars.

Police said 16-year-old Vincent Basile, a junior at Wethersfield High School was shot around 6 p.m. on Thursday.

"He was always full of life no matter what, always had his heart beating for everybody around him,” Basile’s friend MiKyle Kegel said.

Police charged 18-year-old Noah Hendron with the murder.

An eyewitness told police that he and Hendron had been smoking marijuana on the back porch of a home on Alison Lane, but Basile had not smoked marijuana.

The eyewitness told police, Hendron had been bragging about buying a .38 caliber handgun. At one point, police said he put one round into the gun and pointed it at Basile. They told him to stop but he didn't and he pulled the trigger shooting Basile in the head, according to the arrest warrant.

Hendron was arrested on the other side of town when officers spotted his car. The gun was found in a storm drain outside the house where the shooting happened.

"I hung out with Noah for the past couple years,” friend Keegan Lopper said. “It never even occurred to me that he would do something like this."

Channel 3 learned that Hendron had gone to Western New England University for a short time after graduating high school.

"Noah W. Hendron is not currently a student at the University. He did enroll in August 2017, but left approximately three weeks into the semester,” WNEU said in a statement on Monday.

Jason Maulucci said he used to hang out with Basile and Hendron daily and had seen the two just before the shooting.

"Just to think I saw him an hour before everything happened,” Maulucci said.

A vigil was held Sunday.

"I knew Vinny since the day I was born. His mom and my mom were best friends,” friend David Rossberg said. “I was over his house every day we went to school together since kindergarten."

"When I moved up here I met Vincent and he was one of the friends I ever made and it's just so hard to believe,” Lopper said.

Now a group of friends is left coping with the loss of someone they held dear.

"Everybody is grieving but it's like, it's never going to be the same again ever not without Vinny,” Kegel said.

Hendron had his bond set at a $1 million last week and is due back on Nov. 17.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.