Search continues for hit-and-run driver involved in deadly Arrigoni Bridge crash

A road race turns deadly in Portland over the weekend.

Police are still searching for the driver who hit and killed a man riding a scooter on the Arrigoni Bridge. Investigators in Portland told Eyewitness News they're getting close to making an arrest.

After reviewing surveillance video, police say they have some very strong leads and are hoping to soon have the person responsible behind bars.

Police said 22-year-old Daquan Moore's life was cut short Saturday night in a deadly hit-and-run crash. Police added two cars were racing on the Arrigoni Bridge around 11 p.m. when Moore was hit from behind while riding a scooter.

"I just think it's devastating when anything like that happens,” Portland resident Ed Bagnaschi said.

Police describe the car that hit the scooter as a late model Audi, off-white or light tan, with heavy front end damage.

On Facebook, a woman appearing to be a relative of Moore said “I’m lost for words I'm speechless I'm so hurt right now man. My heart is in a billion pieces. My ace, my twin, my right hand, my best friend, my Lil big bro is gone!!!!!"

"The fact that somebody actually did a hit and run and it was fatal it's just wrong,” Bagnaschi said.

People told Eyewitness News this isn't an isolated incident and added racing and speeding on the Arrigoni Bridge happens far too often.

"Every morning or at night sometimes just cars are just going way too fast passing so it is a dangerous bridge especially at nighttime,” Bagnaschi said.

Police previously talked to Eyewitness News about the case.

"We believe there was passengers in the vehicle. We do have witnesses,” Portland Police Officer Paul Liseo said. “We have some witness statements that we are working with now."

Police said if you have any information about this deadly hit-and-run, you're asked to give them a call.

