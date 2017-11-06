Police end Southington manhunt, suspect not found

A crash on I-84 east in Southington is connected to this search (CT DOT)

Residents in the Milldale and Plantsville sections of Southington were on alert Monday evening as officers scoured the town for a man who is wanted by police.

A little after 7 p.m. on Monday, Southington police sent out a message to residents saying at least one man was believed to be armed and attempted to evade apprehension, and that they were searching for him.

This happened following a crash on I-84 east in Southington near exit 30.

After the crash, at least one person fled on foot, prompting a search of several parts of Southington.

Eyewitnesses said they saw the suspect running down the entrance ramp and into residential areas.

Despite investigators best efforts and extensive resources, including police K9s, they didn't locate the suspect on Monday night. At around 8:30 p.m., police said the search had concluded and that they believed the suspect had left the area.

The person they are looking for is described as a black male who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

It appears this suspect is wanted by Meriden police, as Connecticut State Police said troopers and K9 teams were assisting Meriden officers in this search.

Anyone with information should call 911 and avoid contact with anyone suspicious.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.