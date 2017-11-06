Southington residents told to be on alert as police search for wanted suspects

A crash on I-84 east in Southington is connected to this search (CT DOT)

Police in Southington said residents in the Milldale and Plantsville sections of town were alerted about at least two people who are wanted by police.

It is unclear what the suspects are wanted for at this time, but police have advised residents to be on alert.

Southington police sent out a message to residents saying at least one individual is believed to be armed and was attempting to evade apprehension.

That person is described as being a black male who is wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Connecticut State Police said troopers and K9 teams are assisting Meriden police in a search for the suspects.

A crash on I-84 east in Southington near exit 30 was reported around the same time, and is related to this search, state police said.

Anyone with information should call 911 and avoid contact with them.

