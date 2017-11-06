Southington residents told to be on alert as police search for wanted suspects

Were it not for a local resident who confronted the gunman, the deadliest shooting in Texas history could have claimed even more lives.More >
An off-duty officer in Watertown was arrested for trying to rig and steal a charity raffle prize.More >
Police in Southington said residents in the Milldale and Plantsville sections of town were alerted about at least two people who are wanted by police.More >
At least 26 people were killed in Sunday's church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott said at a press conference. Many others were wounded, said Freeman Martin, a regional director with the Texas Department of Public Safety, with victims ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >
Comcast customers across the country, including Connecticut, complained of internet issues on Monday afternoon.More >
The gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history had in-laws who attended the church he targeted, the local sheriff said.More >
Tapings for "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" have been canceled all this week following the death of the talk show host's mother.More >
An irate homeowner who armed himself with a handgun and chased down a group of teenagers after they rolled his house is behind bars for aggravated assault.More >
Rapper and producer Sean Combs has changed his nickname once again. In a video posted to Twitter Saturday, Combs said he was celebrating his birthday by changing his name to "Love, a.k.a. Brother Love."More >
President Donald Trump said Monday that he believes the Texas church shooting was caused by a "mental health problem," not an issue with gun laws in the United States.More >
