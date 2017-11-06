Serious crash closes lanes on I-84 east in Manchester

A serious crash closed two lanes on I-84 east in Manchester on Tuesday (CT DOT)

Two lanes on I-84 east in Manchester are closed due to a serious crash.

The crash was reported just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, in the area of exit 63. A car crashed into a center median.

Connecticut State Police said life-threatening injuries were reported.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Follow traffic updates in your area here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.