Brookfield woman struck and killed in hit and run

Police in Brookfield are looking for the driver accused in a deadly hit and run that happened on Monday evening.

A woman was hit by a car a little after 6 p.m. on Monday, on Sandy Lane near Homestead Lane.

Police said the woman, a Brookfield resident, has died. Her name has not yet been released.

The car that hit her left the scene without stopping.

Police said the car likely has damage to the center and/or left side of the front fender, hood, and windshield.

The car fled the scene eastbound on Sandy Lane to Old Gray’s Bridge Road.

Anyone with information should contact police at 203-740-4121.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.