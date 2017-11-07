Big referendums up for votes today

Voters are deciding on a number of big referendums across the state on Tuesday.

People in Newington, East Hampton, Enfield and Middletown have some decisions to make.

In Newington, the questions is whether or not to build a new town hall and community center.

Back in 2014, a multi-million proposal to build a community center at Mill Pond Park was turned down.

The project also included renovating Town Hall.

Now, years later, people will vote on whether or not the town should spend $28 million on a new town hall, along with a community center.

East Hampton voters are being asked if the town should spend $18 million on a new town hall.

The town is facing major budget cuts, but officials told Channel 3 last month that the town hall is in desperate need of a fix up.

In Enfield and Middletown, the ballots include questions about renovating schools.

Enfield residents will decide whether $95 million should be appropriated to John F. Kennedy Middle School. The money would be used to expand and renovate.

In Middletown, residents are asked if the city should spend about $87 million for the planning, design, construction and furnishing of a new middle school which would be located at the current Woodrow Wilson Middle School site.

Polls opened at 6 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m.

