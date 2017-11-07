Voters head to the polls for Election Day 2017

Here are some of the unofficial results for the 2017 Elections in Connecticut:

Here are some of the unofficial results for the 2017 Elections in Connecticut:

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and First Lady Cathy Malloy cast their ballots on Tuesday. (WFSB)

A steady stream of voters have been in an out of polling places all day on Tuesday.

From mayoral races to significant referendums, ballots are being cast around the state.

"I don't care what they're voting for, you've gotta vote," said Louise Chiaputti of Newington.

Some of the more tightly contested mayoral races include Newington, West Haven, Bristol and New Britain.

"Some town's will have particularly interesting races and you'll see a higher turnout in those towns," said Denise Merrill, secretary of the state.

Merrill told Channel 3 that traditionally when it comes to local elections, people tend not to vote. However, she said this is when local voters can really make a difference.

"There was, of course, a lot of interest in 2016 and some of that has translated into more people running for office and potentially more voters this year," Merrill said. "I see a lot more women running this year. It's really interesting. And they are enthusiastic!"

People in Newington, East Hampton, Enfield and Middletown have some community decisions to make.

In Newington, the questions is whether or not to build a new town hall and community center.

Chiaputti told Channel 3 that she has lived in the town her whole life. She said it's important to vote.

"You think, 'oh I'm not going to vote,' and then it ends up the way you don't like it," she said. "It's your fault!

Back in 2014, a multi-million proposal to build a community center at Mill Pond Park was turned down.

The project also included renovating Town Hall.

Now, years later, people will vote on whether or not the town should spend $28 million on a new town hall, along with a community center.

"It's your town," said Daniel Dyson of Newington. "You're voting for your town, you're voting for things you'd benefit from in your local area, and it's important to give support to whoever you're voting for."

East Hampton voters are being asked if the town should spend $18 million on a new town hall.

The town is facing major budget cuts, but officials told Channel 3 last month that the town hall is in desperate need of a fix up.

The existing complex has been described as "cramped" and loaded with electrical and sewage problems, which Channel 3 reported on back in January.

The new facility will cost about $18.9 million, but the land is free.

Even with such a deal from the developer who will build the new complex off Route 66, for what the town manager says, is a routine 4 percent project management fee. Some voters said they were hesitant.

Town Manager Michael Maniscalco said the “build as new” complex is the best option in years.

In case the referendum fails, Maniscalco said “We're already kind of on plan C at this point, there really isn't a backup plan, just kind of band-aid and hold the building together the best we can moving forward."

"It’s probably about a good a deal as you can get. They talked about putting it in the center of town but there's so much pollution from the old factories down there that it would be an awful big bill to clean that up,” said Bill Field, of East Hampton.

The value of that "free" land they propose to build on is about $1 million.

In Enfield and Middletown, the ballots include questions about renovating schools.

Enfield residents will decide whether $95 million should be appropriated to John F. Kennedy Middle School. The money would be used to expand and renovate.

In Middletown, residents are asked if the city should spend about $87 million for the planning, design, construction and furnishing of a new middle school which would be located at the current Woodrow Wilson Middle School site.

Polls opened at 6 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.