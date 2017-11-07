Contentious New Britain mayoral race in the hands of voters

Mayor Erin Stewart and school board member Merrill Gay face off in a contentious race in New Britain. (WFSB)

A contentious race for mayor in New Britain is in the hands of voters on Tuesday.

Mayor Erin Stewart is seeking reelection for a third term.

She swept the city back in 2014 with a stunning Republican victory.

Her opponent, Democratic school board member Merrill Gay, slammed Stewart for her commitment to the office as speculation surrounding a potential run for governor grows.

He also put out an attack ad about the city's debt service. This, after Moody's lowered the city's bond rating on Monday from stable to negative.

Stewart said when she took office, the city was on the verge of bankruptcy and was operating in a $30 million deficit.

"That $30 million is a $15 million surplus," Stewart said. "We're not perfect, but we're on the right path to a sustainable future."

"I'm much more concerned about what our mayor has done with our local debt," Gay said. "She has refinanced the debt twice and essentially pushed payments that should have been made last year and the year before into the next three years."

As far as a run for governor next year goes, Stewart has not publicly commented.

Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Election Day races.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.