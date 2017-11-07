Bristol mayor focusing on track record, not allegations

Bristol's mayor is seeking a third term despite allegations that he shared sexually compromising photos of a relative.

However, Republican Mayor Ken Cockayne said he's running on his record of bringing 700 jobs to the city and reducing the crime rate by about 30 percent in four years.

His opponent, Democrat Ellen Zoppo-Sassu, said she is worried about the city's tax base and bringing in new businesses and homeowners.

Both said they are concerned about the state's financial situation over the next two years.

Cockayne said the city built some wiggle room into its budget.

"When we adopted our budget, we laid out a couple different scenarios working with our local state legislators," Cockayne said. "What did they think was going to happen in the budget? So, we had some cushioning in there. We took our surplus that we had this year and put it aside to absorb some of the cuts."

"We're obviously very concerned about Bristol Hospital and how the hospital tax issue will impact our community," Zoppo-Sassu said. "They're not only one of our major employers, but there, obviously, a community stakeholder."

Cockayne was recently censured for a second time by the City Council over allegations he shared sexually compromising photos of a relative.

He said there is no basis for the claim and he believes he will be vindicated.

Zoppo-Sassu said the issue has distracted voters from the city's issues.

Both agreed that people need to get out and vote.

"There's a lot of mayor elections going on today that could impact not only their own cities but within the state itself, and so it's important for everyone to get out to voice their opinion, their dissatisfaction that they may have or support the candidates that they do," said Chester Cyr of Bristol.

Polls close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

