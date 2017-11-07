Here are some of the unofficial results for the 2017 Elections in Connecticut:

Zoppo-Sassu first woman to take on mayoral role in Bristol

Ellen Zoppo-Sassu is the first woman to be elected mayor in Bristol (WFSB)

The city of Bristol will have a new mayor, as Democrat Ellen Zoppo-Sassu won the seat on Tuesday night.

Bristol's mayor Ken Cockayne was seeking a third term on Tuesday, despite allegations that he shared sexually compromising photos of a relative.

The Republican said he was running on his record of bringing 700 jobs to the city and reducing the crime rate by about 30 percent in four years.

His opponent, Zoppo-Sassu, said she was worried about the city's tax base and bringing in new businesses and homeowners. She said the mayor's record is unsubstantiated.

"Nobody likes seeing their city put in this position and with diminishing resources, state and economic crisis, property values, quality of life issues. They are ready for someone who is going to take the job seriously," Zoppo-Sassu said.

On Tuesday evening, Zoppo-Sassu took on the lead and became the first woman to take on the role as mayor of the city of Bristol.

"I think that the voters have spoken and I also think that I've spoken before about being accountable for one's actions and when you are censured twice I think that you need to be understanding of the fact that the voters are going to want to know why," Zoppo-Sassu said.

Both candidates had said they are concerned about the state's financial situation over the next two years.

Cockayne said the city built some wiggle room into its budget.

"When we adopted our budget, we laid out a couple different scenarios working with our local state legislators," Cockayne said. "What did they think was going to happen in the budget? So, we had some cushioning in there. We took our surplus that we had this year and put it aside to absorb some of the cuts."

"We're obviously very concerned about Bristol Hospital and how the hospital tax issue will impact our community," Zoppo-Sassu said. "They're not only one of our major employers, but they're obviously a community stakeholder."

Cockayne was recently censured for a second time by the City Council over allegations he shared sexually compromising photos of a relative.

He said there was no basis for the claim and he believed he would be vindicated.

Zoppo-Sassu said the issue has distracted voters from the city's issues.

There was a 34 percent voter turnout in Bristol on Tuesday.

