Three candidates vying for mayor's seat in West Haven

West Haven's mayoral race is one of the most hotly-contested elections in the state this Election Day.

Three candidates are looking to get the job, including incumbent Democratic Mayor Ed O'Brien.

O'Brien is running as a write-in candidate after losing the primary in September.

Democrat Nancy Rossi and Republican City Councilor at Large Dave Riccio are also on the ballot.

Polls opened at 6 a.m. on Tuesday and will be open until 8 p.m.

