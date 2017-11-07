Some towns could see snowflakes with rain today

Rain showers, along with the a few potential snowflakes, may move into the state by Tuesday afternoon.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said the wet weather could stick around for the evening hours as well.

"Wet snowflakes are possible in the higher elevations, but there won’t be any accumulation since the boundary layer will be a little too warm," Haney said.

Highs for Tuesday will range from the 40s in the Litchfield Hills to between 50 and 55 elsewhere.

"Temperatures will fall back through the 40s [Tuesday] evening," Haney said. "Overnight lows will be in the 30s."

The storm responsible for the rain will slip out to sea to the east of the state by Wednesday morning.

"We are anticipating a partly sunny day," Haney said. "It’ll be seasonably cool with highs in the low to middle 50s."

Thursday will be dry with highs in the 50s.

However, scattered or isolated showers are possible during the evening hours thanks to a front.

"After midnight, a strong northwesterly breeze will develop and the air will turn much colder by morning," Haney said. "Temperatures will drop into the 20s and lower 30s by dawn Friday."

Friday will be cold as the coldest air of the season will overspread the state.

"Despite abundant sunshine, temperatures may not rise out of the 30s," Haney said. "These are temperatures will normally expect in late December and January."

The wind could also gust between 30 and 40 mph, putting a windchill in the 20s.

The wind should subside by Friday night; however, temps may drop to levels the state hasn't seen since March.

"We are forecasting lows in the teens and lower 20s," Haney said. "The last time we had a low temperature in the teens in the greater Hartford area was on March 23 when the low was 14 degrees at Bradley International Airport."

