Wet snow, rain to fall in parts of the state this evening

As a storm system moves out to sea to the south of New England this evening, our state will see some precipitation.

"While the heaviest precipitation will also stay to our south, Connecticut will get brushed with a cold rain and even some wet snow in the higher elevations of Northern and Western CT," Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.

A slushy coating of snow could accumulate on grassy surfaces, DePrest said, but it's more likely in the higher elevations.

"Most of us will just get a cold rain with perhaps a few wet snowflakes and some sleet mixing in this evening," DePrest said.

Track any activity that arises with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

Any precipitation falling should end by the pre-dawn hours, and there may even be some partial clearing by then.

Overnight, temperatures will mostly be in the 30s.

Wednesday will be dry and brisk, and morning clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s, but they bottom out into the 20s for some overnight.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and winds will be light. Highs will be in the 50s.

Scattered or isolated showers are possible during the evening hours thanks to a front.

DePrest said "a strong northwesterly breeze will develop well after midnight and the air will begin to turn colder by morning. Temperatures will drop into the range of 25-35 by dawn Friday."

Friday will be cold as the coldest air of the season will overspread the state.

Despite the abundant sunshine on Friday, it'll feel like late December and January.

"There will be a strong northwesterly wind as well. Gusts as high as 40 mph are possible and wind chill temperatures will be in the teens and 20s throughout the day," DePrest said, adding that you'll need a heavy winter jacket.

It'll be a cold weekend as well, with temperatures on Saturday in the upper 30s, to lower 40s.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.