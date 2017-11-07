PD: 15-year-old hit by car while riding bike in West Hartford

A bicyclist was hit by a motor vehicle in West Hartford, police said. (WFSB)

A teenager was riding a bike in West Hartford Tuesday morning when he was struck by a car, police said.

The teen was near the intersection of Hall Street and Federal Street around 7:45 a.m. when he was hit.

The 15-year-old was taken to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to be okay, police added.

The victim suffered head trauma.

Hall Street was closed between Lewis Lane and Randall Avenue after the crash. To stay ahead of delays, click here.

"I was driving my daughter and we pulled up to the stop sign and as I looked to the right I saw a commotion," West Hartford resident Michael Kent said. "Officers fire department over to the right not really positive what happened at that point but it looked pretty serious."

There was no word on any arrests at this time.

The driver of the car, who has not been identified, was not hurt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the West Hartford Police Department.

