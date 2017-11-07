PD: 13-year-old hit by car while riding bicycle in West Hartford

A bicyclist was hit by a motor vehicle in West Hartford, police said. (WFSB)

A teenager was struck by a motor vehicle while riding a bicycle in West Hartford on Tuesday morning, police said.

The bicyclist was hit by a car near the intersection of Hall Street and Federal Street around 7:45 a.m.

Police said an unidentified 13-year-old was taken to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries. The teen is expected to be OK, police added.

Hall Street is closed between Lewis Lane and Randall Avenue after the crash. To stay ahead of delays, click here.

"I was driving my daughter and we pulled up to the stop sign and as I looked to the right I saw a commotion," West Hartford resident Michael Kent said. "Officers fire department over to the right not really positive what happened at that point but it looked pretty serious."

There was no word on any arrests or charges.

The cause of the crash was under investigation by the West Hartford Police Department.

