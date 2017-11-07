Police identify 15-year-old hit by car while riding bike in West Hartford

A bicyclist was hit by a motor vehicle in West Hartford, police said. (WFSB)

A teenager was riding a bike in West Hartford Tuesday morning when he was struck by a car, police said.

The teen was near the intersection of Hall Street and Federal Street around 7:45 a.m. when he was hit.

Police identified the teen as 15-year-old Darren Chen. He was taken to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to be OK, police added.

Chen suffered head trauma and on Wednesday, police said he was still being treated at Connecticut Children's Medical Center.

The driver was identified as 32-year-old Kendall Fulton.

His car was found to be mechanically sound with no defects.

"I was driving my daughter and we pulled up to the stop sign and as I looked to the right I saw a commotion," West Hartford resident Michael Kent said. "Officers fire department over to the right not really positive what happened at that point but it looked pretty serious."

There was no word on any arrests at this time.

The driver was not hurt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the West Hartford Police Department.

