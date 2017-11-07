Guidance counselor killed in two-vehicle crash

Police say Soares' car flipped and ejected all three occupants. Soares was pronounced dead at the hospital while the other two were hospitalized with serious injuries.
The occupants of the other vehicle were not injured.
Soares, of Bridgeport, worked as a guidance counselor at Columbus Elementary School and the Geraldine Claytor Magnet Academy. The Bridgeport Public Schools superintendent calls his death "unbelievably tragic."
