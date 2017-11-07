Guidance counselor killed in two-vehicle crash

One person has died and two others were seriously injured in a crash that happened in Stratford early Sunday morning.

State Police said three people were injured in an accident that happened on Exit 53 Southbound in Stratford on Sunday morning around 1:30 a.m.

One killed, two seriously injured in Stratford rollover

A 27-year-old guidance counselor has died following a two-vehicle crash in Connecticut.

Police say Jordan Soares was riding as a front-seat passenger in his own car early Sunday morning when the car collided with another vehicle on Route 15 in Stratford. The other vehicle struck the center median, while Soares' car rolled down the right embankment.

Police say Soares' car flipped and ejected all three occupants. Soares was pronounced dead at the hospital while the other two were hospitalized with serious injuries.

The occupants of the other vehicle were not injured.

Soares, of Bridgeport, worked as a guidance counselor at Columbus Elementary School and the Geraldine Claytor Magnet Academy. The Bridgeport Public Schools superintendent calls his death "unbelievably tragic."

