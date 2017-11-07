Police release video of carjacking in Windsor Locks

A woman was dragged after a carjacking in Windsor Locks on Monday morning. (Windsor Locks Police Department)

Police have released surveillance video of a carjacking, which shows a woman being dragged in Windsor Locks on Monday morning.

A 34-year-old woman called 911 after her vehicle was stolen from the Shell gas station around 10:30 a.m. The victim told police that she parked her 2016 Nissan Altima near the convenience store and went to make a purchase inside the building.

She told police that she spotted an unidentified man get into her vehicle. The woman ran out of the store immediately to stop the suspect, however, she was unsuccessful and he fled.

The video shows that the woman trying to open the driver side door. She struggled with the suspect, who was able to keep the door closed, and accelerated the Altima.

The victim was dragged about 15 feet before she told police she had to let go of the vehicle. She told police that the momentum from the accelerating vehicle caused her to lose grip.

Police released video of the carjacking on their Facebook page on Tuesday morning

The vehicle, which has a Connecticut license plate of AC70199, was spotted driving northbound on Ella Grasso Turnpike.

The suspect was dropped off at the Shell gas station by a Nissan Maxima. Police said the person in the Nissan Maxima drove off before the carjacking.

The suspect was described by police as a Hispanic man with a light complexion and a short, thin build. Police said he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the word "Navy" on it and jeans.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Windsor Locks Police Department at 860-627-1461.

