11.7.17 Fried Brussels Sprouts, Fuji Apples, Bacon

Fried Brussels Sprouts, Fuji Apples, Bacon

From Chef Sean Carney of Madison Beach Hotel 

Ingredients:

-Brussel sprouts- 2# cut in have with core cut off

-Slab Bacon- 4 oz cubed

-red apples- 2 ea, cored and cut into cubed

-Honey Vinaigrette- 4 oz

-gorgonzola cheese- 4 oz

Directions:

  1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Submerge cut Brussel sprouts in the boiling water.
  2. Cook for about 5 minutes until soft. Remove Brussel sprouts, shock in ice water to stop the cooking.
  3. Place of sheet tray with paper towel to dry.
  4. Once dry, drop the sprouts into a 350 degree deep fryer until the outside leaves of the sprouts turn golden brown.
  5. Pull out of oil to let excess oil drain off.
  6. Heat a saute pan over medium heat with about 1 tablespoon of neutral oil.
  7. Place cut bacon into pan and cook until crispy, about 3 minutes.
  8. Throw the sprouts in with the bacon and toss so sprouts get covered in the rendered bacon fat. Season with salt and pepper. 
  9. Place sprouts and bacon onto platter. Add diced apples on top. Drizzle with honey vinaigrette, garnish with gorgonzola.