11.7.17 Fried Brussels Sprouts, Fuji Apples, Bacon

Fried Brussels Sprouts, Fuji Apples, Bacon
From Chef Sean Carney of Madison Beach Hotel
Ingredients:
-Brussel sprouts- 2# cut in have with core cut off
-Slab Bacon- 4 oz cubed
-red apples- 2 ea, cored and cut into cubed
-Honey Vinaigrette- 4 oz
-gorgonzola cheese- 4 oz
Directions:
- Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Submerge cut Brussel sprouts in the boiling water.
- Cook for about 5 minutes until soft. Remove Brussel sprouts, shock in ice water to stop the cooking.
- Place of sheet tray with paper towel to dry.
- Once dry, drop the sprouts into a 350 degree deep fryer until the outside leaves of the sprouts turn golden brown.
- Pull out of oil to let excess oil drain off.
- Heat a saute pan over medium heat with about 1 tablespoon of neutral oil.
- Place cut bacon into pan and cook until crispy, about 3 minutes.
- Throw the sprouts in with the bacon and toss so sprouts get covered in the rendered bacon fat. Season with salt and pepper.
- Place sprouts and bacon onto platter. Add diced apples on top. Drizzle with honey vinaigrette, garnish with gorgonzola.