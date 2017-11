2017 Elections Results

Here are some of the unofficial results for the 2017 Elections in Connecticut:

New Britain Mayoral Race Democratic Merrill Gay Republican Erin E. Stewart Working Families Merrill Gay PET Alfred P. Mayo

Newington Mayoral Race Democrat Terry Borjeson Republican Roy Zartarian

Bristol Mayoral Race Democratic Ellen A. Zoppo Sassu Republican Ken Cockayne Write-in Richard D. Kriscenski

West Haven Mayoral Race Democrat Nancy Rossi Republican Dave Riccio Incumbent Ed O'Brien

East Haven Mayoral Race Democrat Salvatore R. Maltese Republican Joseph Maturo, Jr.

Waterbury Board of Alderman District One Democrat Christian D'Orso Democrat Ernest M. Brunelli Republican Joseph J. Santopietro Republican Mary Grace Cavallo Independent Ted Derouin Independent Dan Verner

Enfield Middle School Expansion Yes No

Middletown Middle School Yes No

Oxford Middle School Yes No