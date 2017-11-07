Anthem, Hartford Healthcare contract dispute continues to affect thousands of people

A contract dispute between an insurer and a healthcare provider has gone on long enough to garner the attention of some of the largest employers in the state.

State Comptroller Kevin Lembo, Mohegan tribal Chairman Kevin Brown, West Hartford officials and others wrote a letter to the presidents of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Connecticut and Hartford Healthcare.

The contract dispute entered its 5th week this week.

"On behalf of some of the largest employers in Connecticut and the region, with approximately 300,000 covered lives, we urge an immediate end to the ongoing disruption to health care access that has resulted from Hartford Healthcare's and Anthem's failure to resolve this contract dispute in a timely and responsible fashion," the letter read.

The letter continued to say that its authors expected a resolution that improves health care quality and access that's affordable for patients and employers.

"It is in everyone's collective best interests, including your own, to immediately return to the negotiating table and resolve this dispute once and for all," it said.

The letter said the impasse is threatening health care access and causing financial distress for thousands of people.

In response to the letter, Hartford Healthcare said "We share concerns about patients getting caught in the middle, and the disruption it is causing. We are concerned about how far apart we remain in these negotiations. Hartford HealthCare needs to be paid fairly by Anthem so we can continue to provide the residents of Connecticut access to the high quality and coordinated healthcare they deserve. Other insurers understand this and partner with us. Only Anthem refuses to pay its fair share."

It said frustrated customers are considering other health care options.

Lembo and the others who wrote the letter said they are continuing to help people affected by the dispute find alternative providers.

"As you surely know, once patients connect with new providers, there is a good chance they will never return to their former providers," the letter said.

It ended by urging an end to the deadlock.

In response to issues patients are currently having, Hartford Healthcare said "We totally understand how frustrating and disruptive the negotiations have been for patients. We have been educating patients about Anthem’s Continuation of Care process. If Anthem approves, patients’ care is covered. Anthem controls the review and approval process. The other option is for patients to change insurance companies during open enrollment, as we have agreements with all major insurance companies except Anthem. For a continuation of care form or a list of insurance companies that Hartford HealthCare is in network with, click here."

