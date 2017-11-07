UConn Coach Geno Auriemma reacts to Texas church shooting - WFSB 3 Connecticut

UConn Coach Geno Auriemma reacts to Texas church shooting

Geno Auriemma took to social media to discuss the Texas church shooting. (WFSB file photo) Geno Auriemma took to social media to discuss the Texas church shooting. (WFSB file photo)
The University of Connecticut women's basketball head coach is calling for action after the Texas church shooting.

Geno Auriemma‏ was upset on Tuesday, but it wasn't over a basketball game. Auriemma‏ took to Twitter to ask the media to stop using the name of Devin Patrick Kelley, who is the gunman who attacked worshippers at a Texas church and killed 26 people

Tuesday was not the first time that Auriemma‏ spoke out about the deadly mass shooting. 

Auriemma‏ started talking about the tragedy on Twitter on Sunday. 

However, Auriemma‏ continued to talk about the Texas church shooting on Monday. 

Auriemma even questioned lawmakers about their actions following the shooting. 

The UConn coach also called Stephen Willeford a hero. Willeford is the Good Samaritan credited with shooting and chasing Kelley

