UConn Coach Geno Auriemma reacts to Texas church shooting

The University of Connecticut women's basketball head coach is calling for action after the Texas church shooting.

Geno Auriemma‏ was upset on Tuesday, but it wasn't over a basketball game. Auriemma‏ took to Twitter to ask the media to stop using the name of Devin Patrick Kelley, who is the gunman who attacked worshippers at a Texas church and killed 26 people.

Last comment on this to the media. STOP using the names of these people who do these killings. Deny them the attention that attracts others — Geno Auriemma (@GenoAjustsayin) November 7, 2017

Tuesday was not the first time that Auriemma‏ spoke out about the deadly mass shooting.

Auto fatalities: seat belts, airbags,hands free,MADD.

Smoking : no smoking anywhere.

Drugs:Opioid epidemic

Mass murders: “not a gun issue” — Geno Auriemma (@GenoAjustsayin) November 6, 2017

Auriemma‏ started talking about the tragedy on Twitter on Sunday.

This isn’t political in any way. Someone explain to me what I? should tell my grandkids when they ask me about terrorism. — Geno Auriemma (@GenoAjustsayin) November 6, 2017

I? guess it’s not ok to say white guys with assault rifles. — Geno Auriemma (@GenoAjustsayin) November 6, 2017

However, Auriemma‏ continued to talk about the Texas church shooting on Monday.

How unlucky to live in only country with white guys who have “mental problems” and assault rifles, who murder Americans. — Geno Auriemma (@GenoAjustsayin) November 6, 2017

England:no ASSault rifles =safe schools

Australia:no ASSault rifles=safe churches

Japanno ASSault rifles=safe concerts

US:2nd amend=You ASS — Geno Auriemma (@GenoAjustsayin) November 6, 2017

Auriemma even questioned lawmakers about their actions following the shooting.

Paul Ryan said “ prayer works” in usual response to latest killings in TX. Newtown is still praying you do something. How’s that working ? — Geno Auriemma (@GenoAjustsayin) November 7, 2017

The UConn coach also called Stephen Willeford a hero. Willeford is the Good Samaritan credited with shooting and chasing Kelley.

Stephen Willeford showed courage in the face of danger. He didn’t need an assault weapon to shoot the guy who had one. — Geno Auriemma (@GenoAjustsayin) November 7, 2017

