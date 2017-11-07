PD: Windsor man arrested for double homicide in Hartford

Hartford police continue to investigate after four people were shot early Saturday morning near the intersection of Albany Avenue and Woodland Street.

Police are investigating two separate shootings in Hartford that investigators said are not connected.

A second person has died after a quadruple shooting in Hartford last weekend.

Latroy Johnson was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a quadruple shooting in Hartford that led to the death of two people. (Hartford Police Department)

A Windsor man was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a quadruple shooting in Hartford that led to the death of two people.

Police charged 40-year-old Latroy Johnson was charged in connection with the homicides after the shooting on Sept. 23.

The arrest of Johnson comes after officers were called to a shooting in the area of 1164 Albany Ave. around 12:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found four people suffering from gunshot wounds on the sidewalk and three were taken to St. Francis Hospital, police said.

The shooting came after a verbal argument, according to police. Investigators said when the argument "escalated," the "intended target," who was identified as Joshua Taylor, was found with a single gunshot to the head.

Police said a licensed gun permit holder and friend of Taylor Jovan Wooten returned fire.

"It appears at this time that he did not strike the shooter, but was met with return fire from the suspect, resulting in him taking a fatal gunshot to the face," Hartford Police Deputy Chief Brian J Foley said in a statement on Tuesday.

New Britain resident Wooten, who police said was in possession of his licensed firearm, died at St Francis Hospital a few days later.

Police said they used "several pieces of crucial evidence were secured and analyzed by the Hartford Police Crime Scene Division" to lead to the arrest of Johnson.

Johnson, who is a convicted felon with 23 previous arrests and was currently out on Connecticut probation, was charged with two counts of murder as well as one count of first-degree assault and criminal possession of a firearm.

Members of the Hartford Police Department and U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force arrested Johnson without incident at his Connecticut probation meeting on Tuesday morning.

Johnson will be arraigned at Hartford Superior Court on Wednesday morning. He is being held on a $2 million bond.

