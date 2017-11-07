A cold rain, but wet snow and sleet for some!

FOR SOME, THE FIRST SNOW OF THE SEASON!

A storm will move out to sea to the south of New England tonight. While the heaviest precipitation will also stay to our south, Connecticut will get brushed with a cold rain and even some wet snow in the higher elevations of Northern and Western Connecticut. A slushy coating of snow could accumulate on grassy surfaces and on car tops. Again, this will happen in the higher elevations. Most of us will just get a cold rain with perhaps a few wet snowflakes and some sleet mixing in this evening. The precipitation will end in the pre-dawn hours and there may be some partial clearing before dawn. You will definitely need a warm jacket this evening with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Overnight lows will be mostly in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY…

The storm will slip out to sea to the east of New England tomorrow and we’ll be left with a dry and brisk north to northeasterly flow. Morning clouds will give way to partly to mostly sunny skies. The air will be seasonably chilly with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Tomorrow night will be clear, cold, and frosty. The mercury will dip into the 20s in many outlying areas thanks to the combination of clear skies and light winds.

THURSDAY…

Overall, a nice November day with a weak area of high pressure over Southern New England. We can expect partly to mostly sunny skies and winds will be light. Highs will range from 48-55 across the state with the coolest readings in the Litchfield Hills.

A cold front will sweep across the state Thursday night. It will be moisture starved and therefore any rain or snow will be spotty and light. However, a strong northwesterly breeze will develop well after midnight and the air will begin to turn colder by morning. Temperatures will drop into the range of 25-35 by dawn Friday.

FEELING LIKE WINTER FRIDAY…

The coldest air of the season will overspread the state on Friday! Despite abundant sunshine, temperatures won’t rise out of the 30s! These are temperatures will normally expect in late December and January. There will be a strong northwesterly wind as well. Gusts as high as 40 mph are possible and wind chill temperatures will be in the teens and 20s throughout the day. A heavy winter jacket will come in very handy!

High pressure will move closer New England Friday night. That means the sky will be clear and the wind will gradually subside. This combination will allow temperatures to drop to levels we haven’t seen since March! We are forecasting lows in the teens and lower 20s. However, some upper single digits are possible in the normally colder locations! The last time we had a low temperature in the teens in the Greater Hartford Area was on March 23rd when the low was 14 degrees at Bradley International Airport.

The record low for November 11th for the Greater Hartford area is 12 degrees, set in 1956. The record low for Bridgeport is 22 degrees, also set in 1956. It could be close!

A COLD WEEKEND…

With high pressure in place, Saturday will be dry and cold. At least winds will be light. Saturday will be bright and sunny. Temperatures will only reach the upper 30s and lower 40s during the afternoon. Shoreline communities may be a little milder, but temperatures will rise no higher than the 40s.

Saturday night will be clear, calm, and cold. We are forecasting lows in the range of 15-25.

A storm system will approach New England from the west on Sunday, but it now looks like precipitation will arrive a little later. Morning sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness and rain could reach Connecticut in the evening. There might be some wet snow and sleet in portions of Northern Connecticut, especially in the higher elevations. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Precipitation will end Sunday night when the storm moves away to the east of New England. The sky will begin to clear and temperatures will drop in the 30s by dawn.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

Monday should be partly sunny, breezy and seasonably cool with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Thanks to high pressure, Tuesday looks even better. We are forecasting mostly sunny skies, light winds, and highs in the lower 50s!

OCTOBER RECAP…

The 10th month of the year was rather impressive, here is a look at some of the headlines (for the official climate reporting stations in Connecticut):

At Windsor Locks, with 8.77” of rain (4.40” surplus for the month), the 31 days go down as the 5 th wettest October since records have been kept. Bridgeport ends the month at 4 th place with 7.37” of rain (3.73” surplus or October).

For meteorological autumn, September 1 st to now, the surplus at Windsor Locks now stands at 2.77” while for Bridgeport it is 1.98”, which is quite a swing from about a week ago when a moderate drought was declared for much of the state!

With regard to temperature, with an average of 59.9° at Windsor Locks, the month goes down as the warmest since records have been kept! Bridgeport, with an average of 62.4° also goes down as the warmest!

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

NOAA’s WINTER OUTLOOK…

Forecasters from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center recently issued their outlook for the upcoming winter season (December, January, and February).

They are predicting a weak, but potentially short-lived La Nina in the Pacific Ocean, that could still have a big impact on the winter season. For New England, odds favor a warmer than normal winter. However, forecasters are only committing to “equal chances” when it comes to precipitation. There are no strong signals pointing toward a wet winter and no strong signals pointing toward a dry winter. It could go either way. This forecast in no way predicts how much snow we could potentially get. We must keep in mind La Nina is only one factor that can shape the winter season. There other factors that could influence winter weather, such as the Arctic Oscillation, the North Atlantic Oscillation, and Madden-Julian Oscillation. Some of these are short term events, which are difficult to predict more than one or two weeks in advance.

