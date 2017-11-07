Police search for group of teens that stole 18-year-old's phone

Police are searching for a group of teenagers who took the phone from an 18-year-old in New Haven on Monday night.

The unidentified 18-year-old was walking in the 100 block of Hazel Street around 11:30 p.m. when he told police that “he was confronted in the parking lot of his apartment building by six older teenagers.”

All six were wearing hooded sweatshirts and black or dark-colored pants. Police said one of the suspects brandished a silver revolver while another had a black semi-automatic pistol.

The victim told police that one of the suspects reached into his pocket and pulled out his phone. During that time, another person had a pistol to the back of the victim’s neck.

Police said the teens fled with the phone. The victim told police that he had not activated the tracking software for the phone.

