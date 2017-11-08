Election results full of upsets, surprises

Voters in West Haven elected Nancy Rossi as their mayor. (WFSB)

Election night on Tuesday was filled with both expected and unexpected victories.

In Bristol, Ellen Zoppo-Sassu became the first woman to be elected as mayor for the city.

Channel 3 was there as she celebrated her victory over Republican incumbent Ken Cockayne, who was mayor for four years.

Cockayne said he was shocked by the results and said his opponent ran "one of the nastiest campaigns" he'd ever seen.

Cockayne was recently censured by the City Council for a second time over allegations that he shared sexually compromising photos of a city council member, who is also his cousin.

In West Haven, a heated race for the mayor's seat turned into victory for Nancy Rossi.

Rossi edged incumbent Mayor Ed O'Brien in the Democratic primary back in September.

O'Brien continued his campaign as a write-in candidate.

The showdown was between Rossi, O'Brien and Republican city councilor David Riccio.

Rossi is the first woman to be elected as mayor of West Haven.

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart, the youngest female mayor in the country, defeated Democrat Merrill Gay to win her third straight term. However, Democrats took nine seats on the City Council. The GOP has six.

In Waterbury, convicted felon and former mayor Joseph Santopietro lost his race for alderman.

Democrat Christian D'Orso won the race.

East Hampton voters opted to support a $18.9 million plan to build a new Town Hall and police headquarters.

In Litchfield, voters had to deal with a lack of ballots.

Officials there said they simply ran out.

Poll workers had to make photocopies of the ballots and had to hand-count the results.

Statewide voter turnout was about 31 percent, according to the secretary of the state's office.

