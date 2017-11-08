NAACP calls for hate crime charges against ex-UHart student in bullying case

Here are some of the unofficial results for the 2017 Elections in Connecticut:More >
Here are some of the unofficial results for the 2017 Elections in Connecticut:More >
A Windsor man was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a quadruple shooting in Hartford that led to the death of two people.More >
A Windsor man was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a quadruple shooting in Hartford that led to the death of two people.More >
As a result of the decline in the state’s crime rate, Gov. Dannel Malloy said the prison in Enfield will close next year.More >
As a result of the decline in the state’s crime rate, Gov. Dannel Malloy said the prison in Enfield will close next year.More >
It was a contentious race for mayor in New Britain, but incumbent Mayor Erin Stewart claimed victory on Tuesday.More >
It was a contentious race for mayor in New Britain, but incumbent Mayor Erin Stewart claimed victory on Tuesday.More >
Police have released surveillance video of a carjacking, which shows a woman being dragged in Windsor Locks on Monday morning.More >
Police have released surveillance video of a carjacking, which shows a woman being dragged in Windsor Locks on Monday morning.More >
The city of Bristol will have a new mayor, as Democrat Ellen Zoppo-Sassu won the seat on Tuesday night.More >
The city of Bristol will have a new mayor, as Democrat Ellen Zoppo-Sassu won the seat on Tuesday night.More >
A contract dispute between an insurer and a healthcare provider has gone on long enough to garner the attention of some of the largest employers in the state.More >
A contract dispute between an insurer and a healthcare provider has gone on long enough to garner the attention of some of the largest employers in the state.More >
A prisoner was arrested after police said she tried to escape York Correctional Institute in East Lyme on Tuesday morning.More >
A prisoner was arrested after police said she tried to escape York Correctional Institute in East Lyme on Tuesday morning.More >
As a storm system moves out to sea to the south of New England this evening, rain and wet snow have been falling in parts of the state Tuesday night.More >
As a storm system moves out to sea to the south of New England this evening, rain and wet snow have been falling in parts of the state Tuesday night.More >
Cutting-edge technology is helping the Hartford Police Department catch criminals, find missing people, and alleviate traffic issues.More >
Cutting-edge technology is helping the Hartford Police Department catch criminals, find missing people, and alleviate traffic issues.More >