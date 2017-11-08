NAACP calls for hate crime charges against ex-UHart student in bullying case

Jazzy Rowe took to Facebook to explain what her roommate, Brianna Brochu, did to her. Brochu now faces criminal charges. (Facebook/West Hartford police/WFSB)

The NAACP said it wants a former University of Hartford student to face more charges after her arrest for tormenting her roommate.

The incident, which went viral on the internet in the form of a Facebook post by the victim, sparked concerns about racism on the West Hartford campus.

The NAACP is calling for 18-year-old Brianna Brochu to be charged with a hate crime.

In the video post by Chennel "Jazzy" Rowe, she described what she endured at the hands of Brochu.

"While I've been here I've been getting sick, not knowing why I'm getting sick," Rowe said in the video. "It started with throat pain."

According to court documents, Brochu admitted to tampering with Rowe's lotion and tainting her backpack with bodily fluids.

Brochu then bragged about what she had done in an Instagram post, according to police.

The post read "after one and a half months of spitting in her coconut oil, putting moldy clam dip in her lotions, putting her toothbrush places where the sun doesn't shine, and so much more I can finally say goodbye Jamaican Barbie."

Brochu was arrested last month and her charges were quickly upped to include intimidation based on bigotry and bias.

The details of the case also prompted students to rally on the campus in Rowe's defense.

The university's president was forced to address the incident with hundreds of students.

The NAACP said it is holding a rally and a news conference at the West Hartford Police Department at 6 p.m.

Channel 3 reached out to police about the case several times on Tuesday but they have had no comment.

