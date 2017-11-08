Person pulled from New London house fire

Firefighters were called to a fire on Eastern Avenue in New London on Wednesday morning. (@MEP41, Mayor Michael Passero)

A fire in New London forced crews to close a road on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to a fire on Eastern Avenue in New London.

Eastern Avenue was shut down.

According to sources, crews had to pull one person out of the house.

There's no word on injuries; however, they said the person was transported to the hospital.

Firefighters said the fire was extinguished.

Before that, mutual aid was requested to help.

There's no word on a cause.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.