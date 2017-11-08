Man dies after being pulled from New London house fire

Firefighters were called to a fire on Eastern Avenue in New London on Wednesday morning. (@MEP41, Mayor Michael Passero)

An early Wednesday morning house fire claimed the life of a man in New London.

Firefighters were called to a fire at a condemned, boarded-up home, which was located at 40 Eastern Ave., just before 6 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters were met with a couple of people on Eastern Avenue.

"They were telling us there was somebody in there," New London Fire Chief Henry Kydd said.

According to Kydd, crews had to go right into the building and pull a man out of the supposedly vacant house. One firefighter injured their rib while making that rescue.

"Remaining crews on scene began to extinguish the fire," Kydd said. "It was hampered by the building being boarded up as you see behind me."

Kydd said the unidentified adult male victim was transported to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His identity has not been released.

"You've gotta stay warm, as the weather gets colder," George Sawicki, of New London, said. "You have to do things you don't normally do."

New London residents Sawicki and Shawn Meyers, who work on cars just down the road and said people often seek shelter inside of this home.

"It's tough, it's tough out here," Sawicki said.

New London Police Chief Peter Reichard told Channel 3 about three years ago the home was boarded up because of the unlivable conditions inside. Reichard added they've had reports of the owner staying there after it was condemned.

"We had issues on and off throughout the winters months of keeping squatters out of these houses," Reichard said. "We're doing an investigation into the activities that took place prior to this starting with one of my detectives and a couple of my officers."

Channel 3 also learned the victim had gained entry through the basement door.

Firefighters said the fire was extinguished. Before that, mutual aid was requested to help.

Eastern Avenue was shut down for the investigation.

The home is not considered a total loss, according to Kydd. However, crews are going to board it back up.

The cause of this fire is now under investigation by the local fire marshal in New London, as well as the office of the state fire marshal.

