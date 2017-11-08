Person pulled from New London house fire dies

Firefighters were called to a fire on Eastern Avenue in New London on Wednesday morning. (@MEP41, Mayor Michael Passero)

A fire in New London has turned deadly.

Firefighters were called to a fire at 40 Eastern Ave. in New London.

Eastern Avenue was shut down.

According to the fire chief, crews had to pull a man out of the supposedly vacant house.

Two other people were outside of the home when firefighters arrived. The chief told Channel 3 that they were squatting in a trailer that was in the backyard.

The two informed firefighters that someone was inside the home.

Fire officials said the adult male victim was transported to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His identity has not been released.

Firefighters said the fire was extinguished.

Before that, mutual aid was requested to help.

The home is not considered a total loss, according to the chief. However, crews are going to board it back up.

There's no word on a cause.

