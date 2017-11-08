Freeze warning a prelude to a chilly Friday

While the first snow of the season fell for some people on Tuesday night, the rest of the state is bracing for some of the coldest air of the season by the end of the week.

On the way to a chilly Friday, a freeze warning was issued for early Thursday morning.

It's in effect for southern portions of New Haven, Middlesex and New London counties from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m.

"[Wednesday night] will be clear, cold, and frosty," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "The mercury will dip into the 20s in many outlying areas thanks to the combination of clear skies and light winds."

After the frosty Thursday start, the rest of the day is forecast to be a nice November day.

"We can expect partly to mostly sunny skies with light winds," Haney said. "Highs will range from 48 to 55 across the state with the coolest readings in the Litchfield Hills."

Then, a cold front arrives with some potentially spotty and light rain or snow.

"However, a strong northwesterly breeze will develop well after midnight and the air will begin to turn colder by morning," Haney said. "Temperatures will drop into the range of 25 to 35 by dawn Friday."

It will certainly feel like winter on Friday.

Temperatures won't rise out of the 30s for the day, despite sunshine.

Wind gusts of up to 40 mph may make it feel like the temperature is in the 20s or teens.

"A heavy winter jacket will come in very handy," Haney said.

Lows for Friday night may actually reach the 20s or teens.

The last time it was that cold in the greater Hartford area was March 23.

The cold air will remain in place through the weekend.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

