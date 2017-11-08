Freeze warning a prelude to a chilly Friday

The state is bracing for some of the coldest air of the season by the end of this week.

On the way to a chilly Friday, a freeze warning has been issued for early Thursday morning.

It's in effect for southern portions of New Haven, Middlesex and New London counties from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m.

"Temperatures will drop through the 40s and into the 30s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the 20s and lower 30s," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.

After the frosty Thursday start, the rest of the day is forecast to be a nice November day.

DePrest said Thursday "will start out sunny, but clouds will overspread the state during the course of the afternoon as high pressure moves offshore and an ocean flow develops. Highs will range from the middle 40s to the lower 50s."

Then, a cold front arrives with some potentially spotty and light rain or snow.

"However, a brisk northwesterly wind will develop during the pre-dawn hours and temperatures will bottom out between 25 and 35 degrees," DePrest said.

It will certainly feel like winter on Friday as the coldest air of the season arrives.

Temperatures won't rise out of the 30s for the day, despite sunshine.

Wind gusts of up to 40 mph may make it feel like the temperature is in the 20s or teens.

"You will really need to bundle up Friday night, especially if you’re going to be outdoors for any length of time, like a Friday night football game," DePrest said.

Lows for Friday night may actually reach the 20s or teens.

The last time it was that cold in the greater Hartford area was March 23.

The cold air will remain in place through the weekend.

