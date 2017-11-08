11.8.17 Butternut Squash Soup with Maple Cream

Butternut Squash Soup with Maple Cream

From Laura Grimmer at The Perfect Pear

Yields approximately 5-6 cups.

Ingredients:

1 butternut squash, peeled and chopped into medium pieces

1 Granny Smith or similar apple, peeled and chopped into medium pieces

1 cinnamon stick

3 c. water

? t. red pepper flakes or to taste (optional)

Apple cider vinegar

Salt and white pepper

Maple syrup (optional)

½ c. plain yogurt (optional)

Directions:

1. Combine squash, apple, cinnamon stick, water and red pepper flakes in a Dutch oven, bring to a boil, reduce heat, partially cover and simmer gently until cooked thoroughly, about 20-30 minutes.

2. Remove cinnamon stick. Process in the blender on high until completely puréed. (Optional: If necessary after blending, scrape through a drum sieve into a large bowl.)

3. Add 1-2 T. apple cider vinegar, and salt and white pepper to taste. Add 1-2 T. maple syrup if needed, to taste.

4. To make maple cream: Mix yogurt with 1 T. maple syrup until smooth. Drizzle it into the soup as a garnish.