11.8.17 Butternut Squash Soup with Maple Cream

Butternut Squash Soup with Maple Cream
From Laura Grimmer at The Perfect Pear
Yields approximately 5-6 cups.
Ingredients:
1 butternut squash, peeled and chopped into medium pieces
1 Granny Smith or similar apple, peeled and chopped into medium pieces
1 cinnamon stick
3 c. water
? t. red pepper flakes or to taste (optional)
Apple cider vinegar
Salt and white pepper
Maple syrup (optional)
½ c. plain yogurt (optional)
Directions:
1. Combine squash, apple, cinnamon stick, water and red pepper flakes in a Dutch oven, bring to a boil, reduce heat, partially cover and simmer gently until cooked thoroughly, about 20-30 minutes.
2. Remove cinnamon stick. Process in the blender on high until completely puréed. (Optional: If necessary after blending, scrape through a drum sieve into a large bowl.)
3. Add 1-2 T. apple cider vinegar, and salt and white pepper to taste. Add 1-2 T. maple syrup if needed, to taste.
4. To make maple cream: Mix yogurt with 1 T. maple syrup until smooth. Drizzle it into the soup as a garnish.