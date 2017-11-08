11.8.17 Three-Bean Chili

Three-Bean Chili

From Laura Grimmer at The Perfect Pear

Yields approximately 4-6 servings.

Ingredients:

Olive oil

1 white or yellow onion, medium dice

½ jalapeño pepper, small dice

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 T. tomato paste

1 28-oz. can crushed tomatoes

1 14.5-oz. can diced tomatoes

3-4 T. medium chili powder or to taste

1 T. cumin

1 T. dried thyme or oregano or a blend

1 19-oz. can dark red kidney beans

1 19-oz. can garbanzo beans (chick peas)

1 19-oz. can black beans

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

1. Heat olive oil in a heavy, enameled cast iron Dutch oven over high heat. Sauté onion and jalapeño briefly to soften, approximately 2-3 minutes. Add garlic and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Stir in tomato paste and cook, stirring for 1 minute. Pour in diced and crushed tomatoes, chili powder and cumin and herbs and bring to a boil.

2. Stir in canned beans. Note: If you prefer to rinse the beans, discard the can liquid and add 1 c. water with the rinsed beans. Return chili to a boil, reduce heat to a simmer and cover the pot.

3. Cook, stirring occasionally, for about 1 hour, until the flavors have melded.

4. Note: Chili improves over time. You can cool the chili and store in the refrigerator for up to three days before re-heating. For longer storage, freeze cooled chili.

5. Garnishes: Chili is delicious topped with grated cheese, diced onion or scallions, or served over rice.