11.8.17 Three-Bean Chili

Three-Bean Chili
From Laura Grimmer at The Perfect Pear
Yields approximately 4-6 servings.
Ingredients:
Olive oil
1 white or yellow onion, medium dice
½ jalapeño pepper, small dice
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 T. tomato paste
1 28-oz. can crushed tomatoes
1 14.5-oz. can diced tomatoes
3-4 T. medium chili powder or to taste
1 T. cumin
1 T. dried thyme or oregano or a blend
1 19-oz. can dark red kidney beans
1 19-oz. can garbanzo beans (chick peas)
1 19-oz. can black beans
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Directions:
1. Heat olive oil in a heavy, enameled cast iron Dutch oven over high heat. Sauté onion and jalapeño briefly to soften, approximately 2-3 minutes. Add garlic and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Stir in tomato paste and cook, stirring for 1 minute. Pour in diced and crushed tomatoes, chili powder and cumin and herbs and bring to a boil.
2. Stir in canned beans. Note: If you prefer to rinse the beans, discard the can liquid and add 1 c. water with the rinsed beans. Return chili to a boil, reduce heat to a simmer and cover the pot.
3. Cook, stirring occasionally, for about 1 hour, until the flavors have melded.
4. Note: Chili improves over time. You can cool the chili and store in the refrigerator for up to three days before re-heating. For longer storage, freeze cooled chili.
5. Garnishes: Chili is delicious topped with grated cheese, diced onion or scallions, or served over rice.