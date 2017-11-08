CT's senators join other Democrats to introduce assault weapons ban

Election night on Tuesday was filled with both expected and unexpected victories.More >
The company says it's investigating the death of a dog that was attacked in the grooming area of one of its Pennsylvania stores.More >
A Windsor man was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a quadruple shooting in Hartford that led to the death of two people.More >
As a result of the decline in the state’s crime rate, Gov. Dannel Malloy said the prison in Enfield will close next year.More >
A drug bust in East Hampton on Tuesday led to the arrest of a 28-year-old man.More >
The NAACP said it wants a former University of Hartford student to face more charges after her arrest for tormenting her roommate.More >
The California NAACP is urging lawmakers to remove “The Star-Spangled Banner” as the country’s national anthem.More >
An early Wednesday morning house fire claimed the life of a man in New London.More >
It was a contentious race for mayor in New Britain, but incumbent Mayor Erin Stewart claimed victory on Tuesday.More >
A prisoner was arrested after police said she tried to escape York Correctional Institute in East Lyme on Tuesday morning.More >
