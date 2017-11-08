Channel 3's David McKay becomes a sailor for a day

SLIDESHOW: Check out the photos as our own David McKay got to be a sailor for a day!More >
Election night on Tuesday was filled with both expected and unexpected victories.
The company says it's investigating the death of a dog that was attacked in the grooming area of one of its Pennsylvania stores.
A drug bust in East Hampton on Tuesday led to the arrest of a 28-year-old man.
A Windsor man was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a quadruple shooting in Hartford that led to the death of two people.
Connecticut's two Democratic senators joined more than a dozen of their colleagues to introduce a Assault Weapons Ban of 2017.
Students at the Windham Center School have been asked to wear warmer clothes for the time being as there is no heat in the school.
As a result of the decline in the state's crime rate, Gov. Dannel Malloy said the prison in Enfield will close next year.
The NAACP said it wants a former University of Hartford student to face more charges after her arrest for tormenting her roommate.
Facebook is asking its users for nude photos. Why? For protection against "revenge porn." Click the article to find out how they do it.
The California NAACP is urging lawmakers to remove "The Star-Spangled Banner" as the country's national anthem.
