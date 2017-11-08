Send-off ceremony held for 70 CT National Guard troops

A send-off ceremony was held on Wednesday night for 70 Connecticut National Guard troops who are headed overseas.

The members of the 143rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, which is based out of Waterbury, will be helping to support operations in Eastern Europe.

The 143rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion is "responsible for providing logistical support for subordinate units with approximately 850 service members who originate from other parts of the nation and are stationed throughout Eastern Europe, including other National Guard, Active Army, and Army Reserve units," according to the Connecticut National Guard.

That means that they will help those troops when it comes to transportation, fuel, food, ammunition and vehicle maintenance.

This is something that they should be very familiar with because it will be the fourth deployment for this battalion.

They've gone to Bosnia, Iraq and Kuwait and did similar things.

Gov. Dannel Malloy, Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman and Connecticut National Guard Major General Thaddeus Martin attended the event.

The deployment will extend through the holidays, making the goodbyes even harder on Wednesday evening.

The ceremony was held at the William A. O'Neil State Armory in Hartford at 5 p.m.

