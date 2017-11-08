Send-off ceremony held for 70 CT National Guard troops

Following the incident, health officials ordered the school to shut down for failing to follow its written safety plan and failing to adequately supervise a child.More >
The search is on for a teenager from Milford who claimed to have traveled to his father's home but has not been seen.More >
Starbucks is offering customers a buy one, get one free drink special that will begin on Thursday.More >
The northbound side of the Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield is shut down because of a "serious crash" on Thursday afternoon.More >
Students at the Windham Center School have been asked to wear warmer clothes for the time being as there is no heat in the school.More >
A Bristol mother of two young children said she hasn't had heat all week, and that her landlord won't fix her furnace that has been deemed "unsafe."More >
Firefighters were called to an address in Portland for an early morning fire.More >
Connecticut State Police took to social media and posted a video to help warn drivers to be aware of deer on the highways.More >
A Pennsylvania town elected a teenager for its next mayor.More >
Police say a New Hampshire woman burned her roommate's pet ferret to death by placing it in a hot oven.More >
