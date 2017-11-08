Send-off ceremony to be held tonight for 70 CT National Guard troops

A send-off ceremony will be held on Wednesday night for 70 Connecticut National Guard troops headed overseas.
The members of the 143rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, which is based out of Waterbury, will be helping to support operations in Eastern Europe.
The 143rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion is "responsible for providing logistical support for subordinate units with approximately 850 service members who originate from other parts of the nation and are stationed throughout Eastern Europe, including other National Guard, Active Army, and Army Reserve units," according to the Connecticut National Guard.
Gov. Dannel Malloy, Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman and Connecticut National Guard Major General Thaddeus Martin are expected to attend the event.
The ceremony will occur at the William A. O'Neil State Armory in Hartford around 5 p.m. The sendoff will be streamed on the Channel 3 app and WFSB.com by clicking here.
Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Election night on Tuesday was filled with both expected and unexpected victories.More >
Election night on Tuesday was filled with both expected and unexpected victories.More >
The company says it's investigating the death of a dog that was attacked in the grooming area of one of its Pennsylvania stores.More >
The company says it's investigating the death of a dog that was attacked in the grooming area of one of its Pennsylvania stores.More >
A Windsor man was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a quadruple shooting in Hartford that led to the death of two people.More >
A Windsor man was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a quadruple shooting in Hartford that led to the death of two people.More >
As a result of the decline in the state’s crime rate, Gov. Dannel Malloy said the prison in Enfield will close next year.More >
As a result of the decline in the state’s crime rate, Gov. Dannel Malloy said the prison in Enfield will close next year.More >
A drug bust in East Hampton on Tuesday led to the arrest of a 28-year-old man.More >
A drug bust in East Hampton on Tuesday led to the arrest of a 28-year-old man.More >
The NAACP said it wants a former University of Hartford student to face more charges after her arrest for tormenting her roommate.More >
The NAACP said it wants a former University of Hartford student to face more charges after her arrest for tormenting her roommate.More >
The California NAACP is urging lawmakers to remove “The Star-Spangled Banner” as the country’s national anthem.More >
The California NAACP is urging lawmakers to remove “The Star-Spangled Banner” as the country’s national anthem.More >
An early Wednesday morning house fire claimed the life of a man in New London.More >
An early Wednesday morning house fire claimed the life of a man in New London.More >
It was a contentious race for mayor in New Britain, but incumbent Mayor Erin Stewart claimed victory on Tuesday.More >
It was a contentious race for mayor in New Britain, but incumbent Mayor Erin Stewart claimed victory on Tuesday.More >
A prisoner was arrested after police said she tried to escape York Correctional Institute in East Lyme on Tuesday morning.More >
A prisoner was arrested after police said she tried to escape York Correctional Institute in East Lyme on Tuesday morning.More >