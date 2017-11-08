Send-off ceremony to be held tonight for 70 CT National Guard troops

A send-off ceremony will be held on Wednesday night for 70 Connecticut National Guard troops headed overseas.

The members of the 143rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, which is based out of Waterbury, will be helping to support operations in Eastern Europe.

The 143rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion is "responsible for providing logistical support for subordinate units with approximately 850 service members who originate from other parts of the nation and are stationed throughout Eastern Europe, including other National Guard, Active Army, and Army Reserve units," according to the Connecticut National Guard.

Gov. Dannel Malloy, Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman and Connecticut National Guard Major General Thaddeus Martin are expected to attend the event.

The ceremony will occur at the William A. O'Neil State Armory in Hartford around 5 p.m. The sendoff will be streamed on the Channel 3 app and WFSB.com by clicking here.

