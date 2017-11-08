Hartford restaurant facing eviction again

A downtown Hartford restaurant is facing eviction again.

For the third time this year, Nixs Restaurant at Adriaen's Landing is being sued for tens of thousands of dollars in unpaid rent.

On Wednesday, there was no activity at the restaurant, and it wasn’t open during a time that it would normally be serving lunch.

The problems were first reported back in January and then again in March when the unpaid rent added up to more than $190,000.

Things seemed to have been resolved in April when a new agreement between Nixs and the landlord was signed to make monthly payments towards the past due rent.

According to paperwork obtained by Channel 3, Nixs is currently still behind nearly $25,000.

Channel 3 reached out to Nixs and the property manager on Wednesday but has not heard back.

