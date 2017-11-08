A blast of very cold air for the end of the week!

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

The growing season has already come to an end across most of state with the exception of the Connecticut Coast. With subfreezing temperatures in the forecast for tonight, the National Weather Service has issued a FREEZE WARNING for southern portions of New Haven, Middlesex, and New London Counties from 2 am tonight until 9 am Friday morning. Temperatures will drop through the 40s and into the 30s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the 20s and lower 30s. Residual cloudiness will clear away this evening and the sky will be mainly clear through most of the night. Winds will be lighter too. This combination will lead to the significant temperature drop.

THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT…

Tomorrow will start out sunny, but clouds will overspread the state during the course of the afternoon as high pressure moves offshore and an ocean flow develops. Highs will range from the middle 40s to the lower 50s.

A strong cold front will sweep across the state tomorrow night and it means business! There is a chance for a rain or snow shower, but the precipitation will be spotty and light. However, a brisk northwesterly wind will develop during the pre-dawn hours and temperatures will bottom out between 25 and 35 degrees.

A BLAST OF WINTER COLD FRIDAY…

The coldest air of the season will overspread the state on Friday! Despite abundant sunshine, temperatures won’t rise out of the 30s! There will be a strong northwesterly wind as well. Gusts as high as 40 mph are possible and wind chill temperatures will be in the teens and 20s throughout the day.

You will really need to bundle up Friday night, especially if you’re going to be outdoors for any length of time, like a Friday night football game. Temperatures will drop through the 20s Friday evening and wind chills will be in the teens, perhaps even the single digits. The bitter wind will diminish later Friday night, but the mercury will plunge to near record levels by dawn Saturday. The record low for November 11th for the Greater Hartford area is 12 degrees, set in 1956. The record low for Bridgeport is 22 degrees, also set in 1956. It could be close! We haven’t felt temperatures this cold since March 23rd when the low was 14 degrees at Bradley International Airport.

A DRY, BUT COLD WEEKEND…

With high pressure in place, Saturday will be sunny and cold. At least winds will be light. Temperatures will only reach the upper 30s and lower 40s across most of the state during the afternoon. Saturday night will be clear, calm, and cold. We are forecasting lows in the teens and lower 20s.

It now looks like Sunday will be completely dry. The precipitation that was expected to arrive later in the day will now likely hold off until early next week. High pressure will move offshore Sunday and ocean clouds could overspread the state during the afternoon after a mostly sunny start. It won’t be quite as cold in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 40s expected.

NEXT WEEK…

A coastal storm will impact our weather early next week. The GFS model is forecasting the storm to move through Connecticut on Monday with periods of rain and a cool northeasterly wind. The GFS is also forecasting a return to fair weather Tuesday and Wednesday. The European model, on the other hand, is forecasting a much slower moving storm and it holds the rain off until late Monday or Monday night. This model is forecasting a significant coastal storm that would bring wind and rain to the state throughout the day Tuesday and a good portion of Wednesday as well. Since there is such a discrepancy among the models, we won’t get too specific just yet. However, it does not appear snow will be a factor since temperatures aloft are expected to be too warm.

OCTOBER RECAP…

The 10th month of the year was rather impressive, here is a look at some of the headlines (for the official climate reporting stations in Connecticut):

At Windsor Locks, with 8.77” of rain (4.40” surplus for the month), the 31 days go down as the 5 th wettest October since records have been kept. Bridgeport ends the month at 4 th place with 7.37” of rain (3.73” surplus or October).

For meteorological autumn, September 1 st to now, the surplus at Windsor Locks now stands at 2.77” while for Bridgeport it is 1.98”, which is quite a swing from about a week ago when a moderate drought was declared for much of the state!

With regard to temperature, with an average of 59.9° at Windsor Locks, the month goes down as the warmest since records have been kept! Bridgeport, with an average of 62.4° also goes down as the warmest!

NOAA’s WINTER OUTLOOK…

Forecasters from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center recently issued their outlook for the upcoming winter season (December, January, and February).

They are predicting a weak, but potentially short-lived La Nina in the Pacific Ocean, that could still have a big impact on the winter season. For New England, odds favor a warmer than normal winter. However, forecasters are only committing to “equal chances” when it comes to precipitation. There are no strong signals pointing toward a wet winter and no strong signals pointing toward a dry winter. It could go either way. This forecast in no way predicts how much snow we could potentially get. We must keep in mind La Nina is only one factor that can shape the winter season. There other factors that could influence winter weather, such as the Arctic Oscillation, the North Atlantic Oscillation, and Madden-Julian Oscillation. Some of these are short term events, which are difficult to predict more than one or two weeks in advance.

