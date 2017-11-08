Heat broken at CT school, students told to dress warm

Students at the Windham Center School have been asked to wear warmer clothes for the time being as there is no heat in the school.

School officials said with the colder temps moving in last week, they tried to turn the boiler on but it didn’t work.

A new boiler has been ordered, and will start being installed on Thursday, school officials said. They added that they hope to have it up and running no later than next Tuesday, but they are hoping it will be done over the weekend.

Students do not have school on Friday.

Officials said space heaters are being used, and have been since the heat hasn’t been working.

Temperatures this week are getting colder, and Friday will see the coldest air of the season, with highs only reaching 35 degrees during the day.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.