Police searching East Rock Park for 34-year-old man

Police in New Haven are searching East Rock Park for a 34-year-old man.

Search crews were out looking for the man who police said is "emotionally disturbed."

The search began a little before 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

The man is described as being bald, 6 feet tall and weighing about 240 pounds.

Police said he ran away from his parents.

