Search continues for missing man at New Haven's East Rock Park

Police officers and park rangers continue to search New Haven's East Rock Park for an "emotionally disturbed" man who went missing on Wednesday.

The search for 37-year-old Emmanuel Ramos began a little before 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said the man ran away from his father while at the two were at the park's summit.

The search crews received help from the Suffolk County Police Department in New York, which used a helicopter. The helicopter searched for an hour and a half using a systematic search pattern and infrared technology. It made between 60 and 80 passes in the area. K9 crews from Hamden also assisted.

Police said they continued through the night and remained in the area on Thursday afternoon.

Forest staffers with the parks department are also assisting by guiding police officers along the 20 miles of trails and identifying areas throughout the 100-acre park where someone could seek shelter.

"'This is unforgiving terrain. This is trap rock and shale, it is very brittle and our fears were he may have fallen," New Haven Police Officer Dave Hartman said. "And then our fears were as it got dark, he wouldn't be able to see and obviously the almost record cold for this time of year, it dipped below freezing."

Now, the concern is that it will be colder on Thursday night.

The man is described as being bald, 6 feet tall and weighing about 240 pounds. He was last seen wearing camouflage pants and a gray sweatshirt.

He suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and his parents said he had not been taking his prescribed medications.

