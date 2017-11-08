Three families displaced by New Haven fire

Crews battled a two-alarm fire in New Haven on Wednesday (WFSB)

Crews in New Haven are battling a two-alarm fire that was reported around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The fire broke out at a home on Pierpont Street.

Seven people, six adults and one child, all escaped the fire safely, officials said.

A dog has been reported missing.

When crews arrived they called for a second alarm, meaning they bring in more manpower.

Fire Chief John Alston said this kind of fire could have had a much worse outcome.

"We are grateful that everyone got out. Our original companies and I walked down the street every window was involved in the fire, every floor was involved in fire," Alston said. Your concerns are swayed once you know that everyone's out and you're to take this fire apart floor by floor."

Fire officials said they believe the fire started in the front of the home on the first floor, however the cause remains under investigation.

The American Red Cross is assisting the three families who were displaced.

