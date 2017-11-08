Three families displaced by New Haven fire

Crews battled a two-alarm fire in New Haven on Wednesday (WFSB)

Crews in New Haven are battling a two-alarm fire that was reported around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The fire broke out at a home on Pierpont Street.

Seven people, adults and one child, all escaped the fire safely, officials said.

A dog has been reported missing.

Fire officials said they believe the fire started in the front of the home on the first floor.

The American Red Cross is assisting the three families who were displaced.

